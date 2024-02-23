Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Westlake worth $50,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WLK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

WLK opened at $140.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

