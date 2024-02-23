William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $240.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.73 and a 200 day moving average of $238.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,120,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

