William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the medical research company will earn $10.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.88. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2025 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $246.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $298,877,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $97,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

