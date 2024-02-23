William Blair Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,724,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

