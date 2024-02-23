Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.59.

Wix.com Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $135.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.98 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 2.12%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

