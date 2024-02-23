Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells $208,290.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Woodward Trading Up 0.8 %

WWD opened at $139.05 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.49.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.