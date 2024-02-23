Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.4 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.630 EPS.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 58,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. Workiva has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

