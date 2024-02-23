Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on April 20th

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.548 per share on Saturday, April 20th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. 272,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,989,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,890,000 after buying an additional 7,926,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,554,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,615,000 after purchasing an additional 152,951 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $576,873,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,165,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,502,000 after buying an additional 26,114 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

