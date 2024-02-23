XYO (XYO) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $99.46 million and $2.07 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001461 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,729.15 or 1.00055474 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00173081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00782768 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,151,154.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.