Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qiagen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

