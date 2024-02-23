Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.07. 75,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.23. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

