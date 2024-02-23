ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.66.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

ZI stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.