100,000 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,674.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

