10,409 Shares in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Purchased by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 9,962.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 136,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,972. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,760 shares of company stock worth $115,079. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celcuity

(Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.