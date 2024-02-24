10,500 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Greycroft LP

Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.5% of Greycroft LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 797,639 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $109,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,336.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 743,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 692,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 284.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.20. 15,648,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,700,848. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

