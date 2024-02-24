12,974 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 748.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,408,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

EWJV opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $281.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

