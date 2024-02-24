39,077 Shares in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CACI International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 38,049.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $369.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.74 and its 200-day moving average is $329.97. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $370.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

