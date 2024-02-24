4,650 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after buying an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after buying an additional 287,077 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,552,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,560,000 after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of HEES traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.