502 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,007,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

