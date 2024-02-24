51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE COE opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.63.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

