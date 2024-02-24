54,356 Shares in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Purchased by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.06% of Cidara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 68.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 482,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,659. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

CDTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

