72,300 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

