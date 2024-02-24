78,043 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 111,060 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 91.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 79,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 7.0% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $371,389.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 720,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,482.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,369 shares of company stock worth $3,240,415. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.