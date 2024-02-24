8,152 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Neogen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 1,004,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

