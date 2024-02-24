853 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $297.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $212.07 and a 1-year high of $300.37.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

