9,566 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE:OGN opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
