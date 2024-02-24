9,566 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Organon & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.