A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Plans $0.24 Dividend

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2412 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 3.2 %

AMKBY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKBY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

