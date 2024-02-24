AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLVLY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $27.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

