ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $568,638.83 and $1.99 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000568 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

