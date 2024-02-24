Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,742 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 429.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Hubbell by 130.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after acquiring an additional 410,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hubbell by 46.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hubbell by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $365.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $368.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

