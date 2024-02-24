Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,269 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Telos by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Telos by 119.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Telos by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 9.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TLS

Telos Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.