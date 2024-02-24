Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 118.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $668.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

