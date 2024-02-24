Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,198 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZIM opened at $12.32 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

