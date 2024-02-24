Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,942 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,821 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 523,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 109,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

