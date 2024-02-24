Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 175.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Steelcase worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Steelcase by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

