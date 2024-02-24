Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,051,020 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051,020 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.19. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

