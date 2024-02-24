Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

