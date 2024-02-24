Acala Token Price Reaches $0.10 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $99.87 million and $18.15 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001428 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00014833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,148.66 or 1.00026941 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00186079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

