ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 7.8% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 391,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,271,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.