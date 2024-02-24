Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.39.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE ADC opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,955,058.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

