Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price target on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.19.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$18.17 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.08.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

