Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AL. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,167 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

