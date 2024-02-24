Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Airbnb by 16.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 46.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.66. 4,851,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $158.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.