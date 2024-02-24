Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $31.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

