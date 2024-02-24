Algert Global LLC Acquires 51,213 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.10% of Advance Auto Parts worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,799,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AAP stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

