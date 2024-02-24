Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 135,770 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 354,812 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

