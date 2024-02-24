Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,889 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Cogent Communications worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.
Cogent Communications Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CCOI stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on CCOI
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at $308,507,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at $308,507,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $60,837.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,167.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cogent Communications Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cogent Communications
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.