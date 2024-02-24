Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,889 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Cogent Communications worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,359,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at $308,507,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at $308,507,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $60,837.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,167.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,861 shares of company stock worth $3,008,097. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

