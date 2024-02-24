Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after purchasing an additional 390,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,714,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron James Deer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.3 %

COLB stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

