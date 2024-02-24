Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $142.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

