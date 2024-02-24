Algert Global LLC Increases Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

